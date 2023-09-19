APC ward chairman sheds light on fight with Ondo commissioner

The All Progressives Congress (APC) ward chairman in Arigidi Akoko, Akoko North-West local government area of Ondo State, Olumide Awolumate, on Tuesday, explained why he fought with the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Juliana Osadahun in the state.

The two APC chieftains fought publicly over the distribution of rice procured by the state government for the vulnerable people in the state on Sunday.

In a trending video, the duo exchanged words before the altercation turned physical to the shock of party officials and onlookers at the scene.

In the ensuing melee, the commissioner suffered a head injury after she was hit with a plastic chair by Awolumate, who is also the chairman of the committee on the distribution of the palliative distribution in Akoko North-West LGA.

In a chat with journalists in Akure, the APC chieftain said the commissioner and her son assaulted him in the presence of a police officer in his house.

Awolumate said: “What happened is that we had a meeting at the local government level, at the house of a leader, Pa Akeju. We talked about the party, in which the commissioner talked about the palliatives that were distributed some time ago.

READ ALSO: FIGHT OVER PALLIATIVES: Ondo Police boss orders probe into attack on female commissioner

“The commissioner explained the palliatives had been given to different sectors and at that juncture, I raised my hand as the ward chairman of the party that the 10 bags that were supposed to be in my custody did not get to me.

“I noted that some groups had been given, which included the Peoples Democratic Party members, artisans, and groups, and said ours should be sent to me.

“I raised this in the presence of all the leaders of the party, and the commissioner objected to this, saying she was the head of that committee at the state level. However, I objected to my non-inclusion in the sharing of the palliatives as I was not invited.

“This led to an argument and I was prevailed upon to leave the meeting. I was home with my family playing ludo when I saw the commissioner with her son and a police officer.”

“When they got to my house, the commissioner’s son started hitting me in the presence of my wife, children, and friends. I have no option but to defend myself.

“I stood up and fought him back. As I was fighting him, the commissioner joined her son and fought me too. She started beating and tearing my clothes in the process. She carried a chair and threw it at me. In retaliation, I took the chair and threw it back at her.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now