APC ward expels ex-Gombe governor, Sen Goje

A former governor of Gombe State, Danjuma Goje has been expelled from the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Kashere ward of the party for alleged anti-party activities.

Goje is a serving senator representing Gombe Central and Senator-elect under the platform of the APC.

The party leadership had demanded that the former governor appear before a five-man committee on an investigation into his alleged anti-party activities with a two-week timeframe for the committee to complete its report.

Read also:APC’s Aisha Binani asks court to stop further action on Adamawa election

The Kashere ward Chairman, Tanimu Abdullahi, while announcing the resolution of the ward on Tuesday, said the decision followed the various petitions on alleged anti-party activities against Goje, which had not been favourably answered.

According to Abdullahi, the committee served a notice of invitation to Goje to answer the charges against him in the spirit of fair hearing.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now