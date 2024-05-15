APC ward in Ondo suspends Jimoh Ibrahim for alleged anti-party activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Igbotako Ward II, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, has suspended the senator representing Ondo South, Jimoh Ibrahim, for alleged anti-party activities.

The party announced the suspension in a statement signed by 29 executive members of the party, including Chairman Adetokunbo Adetola and Secretary Sola Omotoye, at the end of an executive meeting on Wednesday.

The executives accused the senator of engaging in activities detrimental to the party’s interests.

Ibrahim had filed a suit challenging the outcome of the April 24 primary election that produced Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as APC governorship candidate in the state.

The statement read: “We, the members of the APC Executive Committee of Igbotako Ward II in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, convened meeting on Monday, May 13th, 2024. During our meeting, we deliberated extensively on various issues affecting the progress and development of our party, notably indiscipline and insubordination among some members.

“We have found Senator Jimoh Ibrahim’s actions and activities to be in violation of the party’s constitution, particularly his decision to sue the party as well as his anti-party activities. As such, we have resolved to take appropriate disciplinary action against him as outlined in the party’s constitution. Senator Jimoh Folorunso Ibrahim is hereby suspended from the APC , with immediate effect for acts of insubordination and anti-party activities In accordance with Article 21, Section A of APC Constitution.

“It is worth recalling that the National Party Chairman of APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, met with all Ondo State governorship aspirants on April 25th, 2024, in Abuja. During the meeting, he urged them to cooperate with the party’s candidate and incumbent Governor of Ondo State, Honorable Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa. Despite this, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim Folorunso proceeded to sue the Governor and APC, blatantly disregarding party instructions. Additionally, he has engaged in anti-party activities by urging his supporters in Igbotako and Ondo State to join NNPP, claiming he will soon receive the gubernatorial ticket from them. Senator Jimoh has openly declared his intent to disrupt APC before leaving the party, as evidenced by his actions in the Federal High Court in Abuja and his derogatory remarks about APC in various media outlets.”

The suspension is a significant development in the ongoing political dynamics in Ondo State, and it remains to be seen how this will impact the party’s unity and fortunes in the region.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now