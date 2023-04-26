APC ward suspends Cross River commissioner for alleged anti-party activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) executive committee in Ward 8, Calabar Municipality, Cross River, has suspended the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Ekpenyong Iso, for alleged anti-party activities.

In a letter signed by the APC Chairman in Ward 8, Mr. Kingsley Ekpe, and the Secretary, Gilbert Bassey, and addressed to Iso on Wednesday, the party also accused the commissioner of funds misappropriation.

Iso’s suspension, according to the party, was pursuant to Article 21 (D) of its constitution.

It read: “We write to notify you of your 12 months suspension from Ward 8, Calabar Municipality of the APC.

“Your suspension is predicated on the recommendations of the disciplinary and fact-finding committee set up to investigate the petition of misappropriation of party funds and anti-party activities leveled against you.

“Consequently, during the pendency of this suspension, which takes immediate effect, you are to stay away from all party activities.

“We wish you all the best in your political sojourn.”

However, in a chat with journalists in Calabar, the commissioner said he was not involved in any anti-party activities.

Iso denied that he mismanaged funds during the last elections.

“The allegations are completely false; there was nothing like anti-party activities or misappropriation of funds during the last elections.

“The ward executive of the party is meeting soon to refute the statement because there is no substance to their claims,” he said.

