APC warns INEC to ensure BVAS data is protected

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure that data on the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) are protected.

The party said this while reacting to the commission’s postponement of the governorship and States Houses of Assemblies’ elections from March 11 to March 18.

The party noted that it respects the decision of the commission but urged it to address all hitches experienced in the February 25 presidential election.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the party’s spokesman, Felix Morka, APC noted that the postponement was an opportunity for INEC to prepare better for March 18.

The statement urged iNEC to, “Do everything within its power to preserve and protect the integrity of the extracted data from BVAS as it has committed to do before court.

“Further, we enjoin INEC to use the opportunity presented by the election postponement to address any gaps or hitches identified in the presidential election in order to avoid a reoccurrence in the March 18, election.

“Even as Presidential Candidates and their political parties explore and exercise their constitutional liberty to challenge or defend the outcome of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, we must remind ourselves of the overriding duty that we bear to eschew conduct and action capable of undermining the peace of our country or imperil the capacity of INEC to conduct the upcoming Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections.

“Our Candidate, now President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged as the overwhelming choice of Nigerians in the presidential election which was free, fair and in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act and INEC Guidelines for the 2023 General Elections.”

