APC warns politicians against overheating polity with debate on 2023 presidential ticket

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, said on Friday nobody can blackmail or dictate to the party how it would zone its presidential ticket in 2023.

He was reacting to statements credited to some leaders in the South-West, South-East and South-South, on the zoning arrangement, and counseled them against “overheating the polity with the debate on the 2023 presidential ticket.”

The APC spokesman made the clarifications in a statement in Abuja.

He said: “They don’t have any right to tell people what to do. It is not by force, threat or intimidation but by negotiations. If they feel strongly about the ticket, they should form their own political party and give their ticket to whichever zone they want to produce the president in 2023.

“It is called politics because you cannot impose anybody on any person. It is a game of numbers. The South-East must lobby and tell other regions what they have for them. By the way, it is even too early to talk about zoning in 2023. Instead of heating up the polity, they should resort to alliance, lobbying, and consultations.”

