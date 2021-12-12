APC will collapse by March 2022 – Ayu

The National Chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, said on Sunday the All Progressives Congress (APC) would go into extinction between March and April next year.

Ayu, who stated this at a reception organised for him by the Benue State government in Makurdi, described the APC as a contraption by few people to win power with no programme or any idea of what to do with power.

He added that Nigerians were eagerly waiting for the PDP to rescue the country.

Ayu said: “We will rebuild the PDP into a fighting machine because Nigerians are waiting for us. Nigerians are tired. There is no governance in Nigeria under the APC.

“Days back people said to my hearing that Nigerians wish to return to the days of PDP. I believe that Nigerians want us to return to power. And it is not only at the federal level. At one point, we had 28 governors and I believe that it is still possible to increase the number to at least 29.

“It is possible to attain because by March/April 2022 there will be no APC in Nigeria. APC is a contraption; a contraption to win power with no programme or any idea of what to do with power.

“So we will be coming back with a programme of action, with workable policies to get our dear country working again. This will allow our people to enjoy peace and prosperity.

“PDP is a strong and fair party. Under the PDP no part of the country will be marginalized. It is equity and justice that Nigerians need. And it is only the PDP that can give us that. I want to assure you that it is going to happen after 2023.”

In his remark, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, urged members of the PDP to work with the national leadership to ensure that equity, fairness, transparency are entrenched in the party.

He said: “If we do that we will win elections everywhere in this country because we know that the issue of imposition is what creates problems. But with the emergence of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and the active support of leaders from across the country, we will get it right.

“I must say that the failure of the APC has given us the opportunity and I trust God that by 2023 we will get back to Aso Rock. We shall rescue this country and build it back together. You will recall that we didn’t understand it when the APC said they will take us from top to bottom if elected.

“That is what they have done to Nigeria. But we shall rebuild the country and take it from bottom to top and surpass what we had before they took us to the bottom.”

