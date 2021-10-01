‘APC will destroy your reputation, remain in PDP,’ Wike tells Jonathan

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday urged former President Goodluck Jonathan to shun entreaties by the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The governor, who made the call in a chat with the BBC Pidgin, implored the ex-President to remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because it was a better platform to vie for presidency in 2023 if he so desire.

He stressed that the APC offers nothing but destruction.

The ruling party had reportedly been making overtures to Jonathan who ruled Nigeria from 2010 to 2015 to join its fold ahead of the country’s general elections.

Wike said: “If I see the former President, I will tell him what I heard. I will tell him, ‘Don’t go anywhere because these people want to destroy your reputation. They don’t like you; you should know.

“What APC is doing now is to bring reputable people from PDP and when they bring them, they destroy them so that they won’t have anywhere to go again. That’s what the APC is doing.

“I respect the former President because he is a man of integrity but if I am to advise him, I will tell him, ‘Sir, don’t make that mistake. If you want to run for President, run under PDP. Nigerians cherish you more than this government. They have seen that all the things the Buhari government promised them are lies. So, please don’t join the APC for the sake of your reputation.’

“He has the right to decide whatever he wants to do but like I said before if my former President runs for President in APC, I won’t be able to vote for APC in the election because that would be anti-party but if he runs in PDP, I will work to ensure he wins the election.”

