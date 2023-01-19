APC will disappear from Nigeria after 2023 elections – Ayu

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, predicted on Thursday the All Progressives Congress (APC) would fade into obscurity after next month’s elections.

Ayu, who stated this in his address during the PDP campaign rally held at the ancient Mapo hall in Ibadan, Oyo State, boasted that the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) under his watch has returned the party to ordinary Nigerians.

He added that no individual or group can control the major opposition party.

The rally was attended by the PDP Vice Presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, former Vice President Namadi Sambo; former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and former National Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, among others.

However, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, was conspicuously absent at the event.

Makinde and four other governors – Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) – are demanding the chairman’s resignation as a pre-condition for the support of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25 election.

The quintet had boycotted the PDP presidential campaign since it kicked off in September last year.

Nonetheless, the former Senate president commended Makinde for mobilizing the people for the rally.

Ayu said: “In the last year, the National Working Committee of our leadership has worked tirelessly to make sure that the party returns to the people. No single person or group of people can control this party as long as we do what the people want.

“We are the most strengthened by the fact that the party is truly controlled by the ordinary people. Those who are not sure are now sure that this is the party that will survive after the election. There will be no APC in Nigeria. It will disappear from the surface of Nigeria’s air and go back to the small party it used to be.”

