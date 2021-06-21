Politics
APC will face challenges in 2023 if … – Lawan
The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Monday night, the All Progressives Congress (APC) would face challenges without President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 if urgent interventions are not put in place to address the party’s problems.
Lawan stated this in his address at the First All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressives Youth Conference held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.
He charged the APC to start planning on how to sustain the goodwill and legacies of the present administration by ensuring that its leaders hand over power to competent youths in the party.
The Senate President said: “Whether we like it or not, the truth is, President Muhammadu Buhari remains the person with the bulk of the support we get across this country in APC.
“[And] when he (Buhari) leaves, he would still have some roles. But I daresay that it is after he leaves office that APC will face its challenges.
“Yes, we have to know our value then, and the value of APC presently is APC minus President Muhammadu Buhari. Whatever it is, that is the value of APC.
READ ALSO: APC to rule Nigeria beyond 2023 – Tinubu
“So, we need to do a lot to build this party, and we need our youths more than ever before for them to continue with the legacy that this administration has established all over the country.
“That means we have to see ourselves as brothers and sisters regardless of where we come from.
“Our tribe or even ethnic group, our religious persuasion should not matter when it comes to uniting this country.
“[And] as APC, the onus is on us to provide security and an economy that will bring growth and development to give people the kind of life that is meaningful.
“We can ask others to join us. But we are the ones to do it and we need all hands on deck.”
