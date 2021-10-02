Politics
‘APC will fail in plot to hijack Nigeria just like you did with PDP,’ Ex-Enugu gov, Nwodo mocks Sheriff
The former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, said on Saturday Nigerians would not allow the All Progressives Congress (APC) to hijack the country the way the ex-governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff, tried to hijack the party during his tenure as chairman.
He was reacting to a statement credited to Sheriff on the APC plan to dominate the country’s political landscape for the next few years.
The ex- governor, who is eyeing the APC national chairmanship position, said a few days ago the party needed a “rugged captain” to manage its affairs ahead of the 2023 elections.
He added that the party would rule Nigeria for the next 30 to 40 years.
Nwodo, who reacted to the remarks during a chat with journalists in Enugu, said Sheriff’s prediction can only survive in the figment of his imagination.
READ ALSO: APC needs ‘rugged’ chairman ahead of 2023 elections – Sheriff
The ex-Enugu State governor insisted that APC has failed Nigerians to remain in power beyond 2023.
He said: “This is not the first time we are hearing all these things. You would be surprised that APC would not stay more than two years in power. By the time this tenure ends, the party can never rule Nigeria again.
“Sheriff is my very good friend and I want to tell him that he has failed this prediction just the way he failed to hijack PDP. Nigerians are sick and tired of APC and cannot wait to vote them out in 2023.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...