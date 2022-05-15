APC will field right candidates in 2023 elections – Adamu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, said on Sunday the party would field its best candidates in the 2023 general elections.

The former Nasarawa State governor stated this during the screening of the APC governorship and National Assembly aspirants in Abuja.

Adamu, who was represented at the forum by the party’s Deputy National Chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari, urged the aspirants to comply with the party’s rules on the elections.

He stressed that APC was fortunate to still be in control of 22 states in the country.

READ ALSO: APC chair, Adamu, pledges to poach ‘best materials ‘ from PDP, other parties

The chairman said: “Let me say categorically that we have been very fortunate as a party that we have produced the best. Today we control 22 states in Nigeria and we are just three senators shy of the two-thirds majority needed in the Senate. Also, we have almost two-thirds of the House of Representatives membership.

“We recently had one senator who decamped into the APC from Sokoto and we are expecting another one from Oyo to officially cross the aisle to the APC.

“APC remains a strong and formidable party that is committed to producing the right candidates for the 2023 elections.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now