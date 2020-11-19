APC will frustrate and mess up Umahi —Activist

The National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance (CAGG) Olusegun Bamgbose, has warned Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will frustrate and mess him up, after the governor defected to the ruling party.

Bamgbose added that by his defection, Umahi has clearly shown that he is not a thorough bred politician and not one to be trusted.

Bamgbose, a presidential hopeful in the 2023 election, said this while chatting with journalists on Wednesday, insisting that Umahi’s defection is also a “reflection of the self-serving tendencies and fickle-mindedness of the average Nigerian politician.”

“Let him, however, be told on time that the APC will mess him up soon. He will be heavily disappointed because they will frustrate him,” Bamgbose, a chieftain of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, said.

He is also of the position that it was politically naïve of Umahi to believe that APC will give him their 2023 presidential ticket.

“Let him be told that he cannot realize his presidential ambition in APC. His defection has exposed him to be a politician devoid of political foresight.

“The APC will never zone the 2023 presidency to the South East. It’s the last thing that the party will do. David Umahi has behaved like a political toddler.

“His defection is highly defective. He should be crowned as joker of the year 2020, if he believes that he will be handed over the APC Presidential ticket; it’s very doubtful.

“There is, however, another possibility that he was cajoled by APC to come over for him to be the running mate to a Northerner. This is a great deception.

“It’s really a big surprise that after winning via PDP, he could now ditch them because of his unrealisable ambition. It’s really pathetic and very unfortunate,” Bamgbose lamented.

