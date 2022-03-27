Connect with us

APC will grow stronger with Adamu as chairman — Lalong

Published

50 mins ago

on

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, said on Sunday the All Progressive Congress (APC) would become stronger with the emergence of former Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Adamu, as chairman.

Lalong stated this in a congratulatory message signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, and addressed to Adamu.

The governor, who was the chairman of the APC Venue/Site Servicing Committee for the convention, said the party had proved skeptics wrong with the successful conduct of the exercise.

READ ALSO: Abdullahi Adamu emerges APC new nat’l chairman (See other elected excos)

He said: “Senator Abdullahi Adamu brings into the job a basket full of vast political experience spanning many decades that will be very instrumental in stabilising the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“With his experience, connections and ability to bring members together, our party will grow more united and stronger, especially with robust reconciliation which the newly elected chairman had started alongside other stakeholders of the party before the convention.”

Lalong expressed confidence that the new APC leadership had put the party in a good position to continue to provide leadership to Nigeria in the years to come.

Opinions

