APC will not become insignificant like other parties – Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Thursday expressed confidence in the chances of the party in the 2023 elections.

In a statement issued in Lagos, the APC chieftain commended President Muhammadu Buhari over his recent statement believing in the strength of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The President had on Sunday dismissed insinuations that the APC lacks the capacity to conduct its national convention on March 26, saying the party would surprise its critics.

In the statement, the former Lagos State governor said the party would not be allowed to descend into obscurity as other parties.

Tinubu stressed the need for the party to perfect its internal processes in order to keep faith with the purpose for which it was founded.

He said: “Our party came into being to answer the call of reform so that progressive governance for the good of all Nigerians could be established in the land.

“President Buhari won the 2015 election and was re-elected. But the essential task of fundamental reform and improvement of society has not been completed.

“We still have vital work to do but the work can only be done by a party which is democratic and fair in governing itself as well as in governing the nation.

“This means that while people pursue their political goals they must also and always kept the greater collective purpose in mind.”

