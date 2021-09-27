‘APC will not rule Nigeria beyond 2023,’ PDP tells Sheriff

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday knocked the former Governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff, for claiming that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would rule Nigeria for the next 40 years.

Sheriff had said on Sunday the APC needed a rugged chairman to manage its affairs ahead of the 2023 election.

The former governor, who addressed journalists in Abuja, added that the party would rule the country for the next 30 to 40 years.

However, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said Nigerians are determined in their resolve not to allow the APC to rule Nigeria beyond May 29, 2023.

The statement read: “Ali Modu Sheriff must know that Nigerians are aware of the desperate plots by the APC and its members that are behind acts of terrorism, banditry, treasury looting, violation of rights and electoral manipulations in our country, to continue to enjoy official cover using the APC as a platform for their reprehensible activities.

“Nigerians have decided to kick out the APC in the 2023 general election and no amount of manipulations or evil machination can sway that resolve to ensure that the APC does not stay a day beyond May 29, 2023.

“The PDP, therefore, has nothing but pity for Ali Modu Sheriff and his co-travelers as the conspiracies against our dear nation will surely come to naught.”

