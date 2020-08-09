APC will reclaim Edo —Gov Buni

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee, Mai-Mala Buni, at the weekend expressed confidence that the party would reclaim Edo State on September 19.

The Edo State governorship election takes place on that day.

Buni, who stated this at the flag-off of the party’s campaign in the state, said the political situation in Edo was not a reflection of the wishes of people in the state.

He said: “We are here to present to you our candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu. We are here to take back our mandate, to take back our state. Four years ago, we were here, you had voted for APC and we have no doubt in our minds that you are going to vote for APC and return our state back to APC.

READ ALSO: Don’t overheat the polity ahead of Edo election, PDP tells Oshiomhole

“We are here to admonish you not to be violent throughout the campaigns and the election because victory is ours. We are here in town and not to fight. But we must ensure that every vote count.”

In his address at the rally, Chairman of the APC Campaign Council, Abdullahi Ganduje, expressed happiness at the inauguration of 14 members of the state House of Assembly.

The governor said:

“We are highly impressed with the performance of the election campaign committee at the state level. We are impressed by the campaign going on from hamlet to hamlet, village to village, from town to town. From the crowd we have seen we have to conclude that this election will be won by the APC.”

Join the conversation

Opinions