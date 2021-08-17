Politics
APC will record landslide victory in Anambra election – Mala-Buni
The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, boasted on Tuesday the party would record a landslide victory in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.
Mala-Buni, who stated this during the inauguration of the party’s National Campaign Committee for the election in Abuja, urged the people of Anambra State to take advantage of the election to join the party.
The campaign committee is headed by the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.
Other members of the committee are governors Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.
He said: “I am glad to say with a sense of satisfaction that the growing fortunes of the party in Anambra State and the South-East geopolitical zone in general had increased our hope for victory. This will no doubt increase our chances of winning the election with a landslide.
“May l call on the committee to concentrate on issues that will add value to the success of the party and avoid issues that may distract us from the path of victory. We should remain resolute, committed, and law-abiding throughout the assignment and beyond.
“I also wish to call on the officials, party stakeholders, and our loyal party members to support the committee in achieving its set target of delivering Anambra State to APC.
“To the people of Anambra State, this is an opportunity to belong to the national party. We should all support the committee for a successful assignment for a brighter future and for the good of the state.”
