APC will run issue-based campaign on 2023 elections – Keyamo

The spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, said on Friday the party would refrain from abusing opposition parties during its campaign for the 2023 presidential election.

Keyamo, who is also the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, stated this on his Twitter handle.

He was reacting to comments credited to the spokesman of PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, Dino Melaye, during an interview on Friday.

Melaye, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, slammed Keyamo for criticising the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on the programme last week.

He insisted that the minister was ignorant of how elections work.

“Keyamo is suffering from a limitation of vocabulary. Even in a drunken state, nobody would say that. It’s either that Festus is asleep or is suffering from lack of words. Atiku was the brain box in Obasanjo’s administration. Keyamo is a democratic virgin. He has never won any election before. He may not understand how elections go,” the ex-lawmaker stated.

READ ALSO: Melaye slams APC over Nigeria’s challenges, brands Keyamo a ‘democratic virgin’

Keyamo, however, stressed that APC would be committed to an issue-based campaign for the election.

He noted that an abusive campaign was a sign of frustration.

The minister wrote: “We’ll run a clean campaign. We’ll not use abusive words on our opponents & their spokespersons. We’ll refrain from calling those who Nigerians think and say they look stupid with their gaffs as such.

“Abuses on a campaign trail are a sign of frustration. We will stick to the issues.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now