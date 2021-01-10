APC will sack Finitiri in 2023 – Ngilari

The ex-governor of Adamawa State, Bala Ngilari, said on Sunday the All Progressives Congress (APC) would sack Governor Ahmadu Fintiri from the state’s Government House in 2023.

Fintiri was elected the Adamawa State governor in 2019.

Ngilari, who stated this at a formal reception organised by APC to officially welcome him into the party, reaffirmed his determination to end the governor’s reign in 2023.

He had earlier described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a dying party with no future in the country.

He said: “One of the reasons why I dumped PDP for APC is that PDP is a dying party. In fact, PDP is dead and it will be buried in 2023.”

Ngilari joined the APC in December last year.

He was the PDP candidate in Adamawa North Senatorial District in the 2019 general election.

Ngilari was the governor of the state from October 1, 2014, to May 29, 2015.

Before then, he served as deputy governor during ex-governor Murtala Nyako’s administration.

Ngilari was sentenced to five years imprisonment for corruption by Justice Nathan Musa of the Adamawa State High Court, Yola, in May 2017.

However, the conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal, Yola, in July 2017.

