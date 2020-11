APC will shock Nigerians with massive defections from other parties – Buni

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni, said on Wednesday the ruling party would soon shock Nigerians with an unprecedented number of defections from other parties in the country.

Buni, according to a statement issued by the Special Assistant on Press to the Senate President, Ezrel Tabiowo, stated this at a meeting between members of the APC caretaker Committee and the party’s Senate caucus held at the National Assembly, Abuja.

He stressed that such gale of defections from other parties to the APC would remain the largest in the nation’s political history.

Buni said the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barnabas Gemade and others such as Senator Hamma Misau are among those that have found their way to the ruling party.

He said: “Today, we are proud to say that the conflicts in most, if not all of the states have been settled. The party now proudly parade political heavyweights in their respective states that have either returned to the party or freshly joined the party.

“We have the former Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Former PDP National Chairman, Senator Barnabas Gemade, several members of the National Assembly, Chief Jimoh Ibrahim, former Head of Service of the Federation, Mr. Danladi Kifasi, Sen. Isa Hamma Misau, and Alhaji Salisu Takai, among others.

“Many others have indicated their interest to return or join the party. In fact, I want to assure you all that APC would soon shock Nigeria’s political space with massive and unprecedented defections ever witnessed in the political history of our great country. And by the grace of God, APC will undoubtedly remain Nigeria’s leading political party.”

On efforts by the committee to reconcile aggrieved members, the Yobe governor added: “The reconciliation exercise by the committee as part of its interventions demands internal resolutions within the party, and calls for all court cases against the party to be withdrawn from the courts to allow internal settlement of the various disputes.

“The caretaker committee has collected all such cases, including identifying the parties to the disputes and litigations, and has made schedules for immediate withdrawal of litigations, while equally setting out procedures for hearing out all aggrieved members, including creating a neutral ground for all to voice out their grievances.

“As at today, the party has recorded a large number of resolved intra-party disputes while others are ongoing with strong prospects of resolving them.”

