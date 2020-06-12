APC will suffer ‘dire consequences’ in Edo over Obaseki’s disqualification —Oyegun

A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, said on Friday the party would suffer “dire consequences” in Edo State following the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki from its governorship primary.

The APC screening committee had on Friday disqualified the governor for alleged discrepancies in his names and certificates.

The panel also disqualified Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi and Hon. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen from vying for the APC governorship ticket in the June 22 primaries in Edo State.

In a statement issued by his media adviser, Chief Ray Murphy, the ex-APC chairman described the governor’s disqualification as a hatchet job aimed at installing a stooge that would allow some people unfettered access to the Edo State treasury.

The statement read:

“While not a surprise, that disqualification is a clear indication that internal democracy has been murdered in APC, a party which we founded on the principles of fair play and good conscience!

“I daresay that APC will suffer dire consequences in Edo State if this disqualification is not speedily reversed.

“As a matter of fact, Adams Oshiomhole is indeed the one who is guilty of anti-party (activities), not Obaseki. Oshiomhole is the one who is acting unconstitutionally not Obaseki. I hope that Oshiomhole will not go down in history as the undertaker of APC.”

