APC will take over Benue in 2023 – Akume

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, said on Sunday the All Progressives Congress (APC) will take over in Benue State in 2023.

Akume, who stated this at the end of the APC state congress held in Makurdi, said the successful conduct of the exercise was an indication that the party would legitimately take over power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in two years’ time.

At the congress, Austin Agada was elected the APC chairman in Benue.

The Chairman of the party’s Electoral Committee in the state, Abubakar Mohammed, who declared the result of the exercise in Makurdi, said Agada polled 1,385 votes to defeat his opponent, Mr. Omale Omale, who boycotted the election.

He said 1,500 delegates voted in the election, adding that other newly elected officials emerged unopposed.

Mohammed commended the APC leaders in Benue for the maturity they exhibited during the congress.

