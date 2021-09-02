Politics
APC will take over five South-East states in 2023 – Nnamani
A former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, said on Thursday the All Progressives Congress (APC) would take over all five states in the South-East in 2023.
Nnamani, who stated this during the APC South-East Zonal Stakeholders’ meeting in Enugu, urged the members to make the party more visible in the region.
He stressed that APC can only win the five states if its members work collectively without considering what to gain by supporting the party.
The ex-Senate President warned those frustrating the party’s chances of winning elections in the region.
He said APC would not accommodate those indulging in anti-party activities, stressing that the party has the capacity to challenge the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-East.
Nnamani also disclosed that the suspension of former chairman of APC caretaker committee in Enugu, Mr. Ben Nwoye, subsists.
READ ALSO: 'APC to take over South-East soon,' says ex-Senate President, Nnamani
He accused Nwoye of swearing-in ward executives without the approval of the electoral committee.
In his remark, the Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, charged the stakeholders to provide purposeful direction for the party to recover lost grounds in the region.
He urged the party members in Anambra to support the APC candidate, Mr. Andy Ubah, in the November 6 governorship election in the state.
