APC will take over in Delta in 2023 – Omo-Agege

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, declared on Wednesday the All Progressives Congress (APC) would take over Delta State in 2023.

Omo-Agege stated this during the inauguration of APC state executives committee in Asaba.

He said: “Let me start by saying that am full of excitement with what is happening here today.

“This inauguration of our state executives is a major milestone in our battle to sack the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the Government House in Asaba.

“Our goal now is to defeat Okowa and whoever he is planning to impose on the people of Delta.

“However, as we celebrate, let me remind us that we have a lot of work to do. My chairman, I want to implore you to hit the ground running.”

Omo-Agege advised the new executives to extend a hand of fellowship to all party members irrespective of their lineage.

He added: “As we move forward, let us forgive and forget our differences, because if we must win, then we must be united in battle.

“Finally, as we go back home, let us preach the gospel to our people in our various communities on why the APC must occupy the seat of government in Delta.

“Our people have suffered enough, the truth must be told, so let the people we are coming to wipe away their sufferings.”

