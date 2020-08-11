APC will take over power in Abia 2023 —Orji Kalu

Former Abia State governor, Orji Kalu, said on Tuesday the All Progressives Congress (APC) would take over power in the state in 2023.

Kalu, who is the Senate Chief Whip, told journalists in Umuahia that he would use his position as the chairman of the APC caucus in the South East to wrestle power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State.

He said the party was already doing well under the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodinma in Imo.

Kalu said the APC would employ a new strategy to penetrate the remaining South East states in 2023.

The former governor also promised to continue preaching about the nation’s unity, adding that his resolve was to ensure a stronger Nigeria.

He said: “My duty is to continue preaching about the unity of the nation. My duty is to continue pleading with our people about religious tolerance and to continue preaching that Nigeria should be a strong one.”

