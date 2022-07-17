APC will take position on Osun election after studying results – Gov Oyetola

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, said on Sunday the All Progressives Congress (APC) would take a position on the state’s governorship election after studying the results.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in the early hours of Sunday declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ademola Adeleke, as the winner of the election held across the 30 local government areas of the state on Saturday.

Adeleke scored 403,371 votes to defeat Oyetola who polled 375,027 votes in the election.

READ ALSO: Pain of Osun election defeat will linger in PDP for 30 years – Gov Oyetola

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, the governor said APC leadership had taken cognisance of the outcome of the election as announced by INEC and would respond appropriately after studying the results and consulting with critical stakeholders in the party.

He urged his supporters to remain calm and directed security agents to maintain law and order in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now