APC will use seen, unseen forces to capture Anambra –-Ngige | Ripples Nigeria

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), will employ seen and unseen forces to capture Anambra State in the upcoming governorship election slated for the state by November.

Ngige made this declaration on Saturday shortly after revalidating his APC membership at Alor Ward 1, Idemili South local government area of the state.

The Minister who has been at logger heads with Governor Willie Obiano added that the registration and revalidation exercise of the party was designed to strengthen and fortify the party in the country and called on Anambra people to key into the vision of the party at the center.

Ngige said the party was seriously deploying all the necessary forces to take over government in the state by November by any means possible.

“The APC is going to use both seen and unseen forces to capture Anambra State by November. By this registration and revalidation, we are trying to fortify the party in the state.

“The seen forces are human beings while the unseen force is God, who is behind the APC,” he said.

