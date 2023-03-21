APC wins 38 Lagos Assembly seats, LP clinches two

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won 38 out of the 40 seats in the Lagos State House of Assembly during last Saturday’s elections in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Head of Voter Education and Publicity, Mrs. Adenike Tadese, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

The commission added that Labour Party clinched the last two seats in the Assembly.

The statement read: “APC’s Mudashiru Obasa and Jubreel Abdulkareem won Agege Constituency I and II seats, while Lukman Olumoh and Akanbi Oluwa clinched Ajeromi-Ifelodun Constituency I and II seats respectively.

“Jimoh Orelope and Kehinde Joseph won Alimosho Constituency I and II seats respectively, while Mojisola Meranda and Aina Lawal won Apapa Constituency I and II seats respectively.

“Solomon Bonus and Setonji David won Babagry Constituency I and II seats respectively while Abiodun Tobun and Sylester Ogunkelu won Epe Constituency I and II seats respectively.

“Noheem Adams and Gbolahan Yishawu won Eti-Osa Constituency I and II seats respectively while Fatai Oluwa and Oladele Ajayi won Ibeju-Lekki Constituency I and II seats respectively.

READ ALSO: Lagos APC dismisses Afenifere’s endorsement of Labour Party guber candidate, Rhodes-Vivour

“Temitope Adedeji and Emmanuel Olotu clinched Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency I and II seats respectively while APC’s Adeseyi Lawal and Adedamola Kasunmu won Ikeja Constituency I and II seats respectively.

“Gbolahan Ogunleye and Moshood Aro won Ikorodu Constituency I and II seats respectively, while Ganiyu Sanni and Obafemi Saheed clinched Kosofe Constituency I and II seats, respectively.

“Olusola Elliot and Mosunmola Sangodara won Surulere Constituency I and II seats respectively while Abiodun Orekoya and Samuel Apata clinched Somolu Constituency I and II seats respectively.

“Oladipo Ajomale and Stephen Ogundipe clinched Oshodi-Isolo Constituency I and II seats respectively while Olusegun Ege and Suraju Tijani won Ojo Constituency I and II seats respectively.

“Nureni Akinsanya and Olayinka Kazeem won Mushin Constituency I and II seats respectively while Owolabi Ajani and Rasheed Shabi clinched Lagos Mainland Constituency I and II seats respectively.

“Olumegbon Lawal and Olanrewaju Afinni won Lagos Island Constituency I and II seats respectively, while LP’s Foluke Osafile and Tunde Fashina clinched Amuwo-Odofin Constituency I and II seats respectively.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now