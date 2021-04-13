APC withdraws from Rivers LG polls | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has withdrawn from taking part in the local government elections in Rivers State scheduled for April 17.

The party has therefore been delisted from the list of political parties that will participate in the elections.

The decision to drop the APC from the polls was announced by the Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Justice George Omereji (rtd), while briefing journalists on Tuesday in Port Harcourt the state capital.

Omereji said the party will not participate in the election though their logo had earlier been printed on the ballot.

Read also: Edo APC faults Obaseki’s comments over huge debt burden on economy

This came following a letter sent to RSIEC by the Caretaker Chairman of the APC in the state, Isaac Ogbogbula, who informed the electoral body of the party’s decision not to take part in the election.

At the Commission’s office along Aba Road in Port Harcourt, APC’s name was conspicuously missing from the list of parties cleared to contest in the election.

The parties cleared for the poll include the African Action Congress, Action Democratic party Accord party, Social Democratic Party, National Rescue movement and the Action Alliance.

Others are the People Democratic Party,​ Labour Party, Zenith Labour Party, Young Progressive Party, Allied Peoples Movement,​ All Progressives Grand Alliance, African Democratic Congress, New Nigeria Peoples Party, Boot Party, Peoples Redemption Party​ and the Action Peoples party.​

Join the conversation

Opinions