APC writes INEC on caretaker committee, fixes July 20 for Ondo governorship primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday forwarded two letters to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on current developments in the party.

In the first letter dated June 25, 2020, with serial number APC/HNDQ/INEC/l 9/020/014 and addressed to the National Chairman of INEC, the party informed the commission about the dissolution of its National Working Committee and the appointment of a caretaker committee to run its affairs for the next six months.

The party also introduced members of the newly constituted caretaker committee to the commission.

The APC on Thursday dissolved the party’s NWC headed by Adams Oshiomhole and put in place the caretaker committee to reset the party for future challenges.

The committee is headed by the Yobe State governor, Mai Buni.

The first letter read: “Dear Sir, COMPOSITION OF A NATIONAL CARETAKER COMMITTEE OF APC

“I wish to please inform your Commission that, the National Executive Committee of our great Party at its 8th resumed meeting on Thursday, 25th June 2020, approved the immediate dissolution of the National Working Committee.

“The National Executive Committee also constituted a National Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee with the following as members:

“H.E., Governor Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) ‘Chairman, H.E, Governor Isiaka Oyetola (South West) Member, H.E, Governor. Alh. Abubakar Sani Bello (N/C) Member, Sen. Ken Nnamani (South East) Member Sen. Abubakar Yusuf (Senate Rep.) Member, Hon. Akinyemi Olaide (Reps.) Member Mrs. Stella Oketete (Women Representative member).

Others are: “Dr. James Lalu (Physically Challenged) Member, Chief David Lyon (South South) Member, Sen Abba Ali (North/west) Member, Prof. Tahir Mamman (North/East) Member, Barr. Ismail Ahmed (Youth) Member, John J. Akpan Udoedeghe, PhD Member/Secretary.

“Please accept, Mr. Chairman, once more, the assurances of our highest regards.”

In the second letter, the party informed INEC about its intention to hold the Ondo State governorship primaries on July 20.

The caretaker committee held its inaugural meeting on Thursday afternoon and agreed to hold the state’s governorship primaries on that date.

The second letter with reference number APC/NHDO/INEC/19/020/013 and titled: “Notice of Conduct of Primaries,” read: “Please be informed that we have scheduled to hold our Party’s Primary Election in respect of, Ondo State Governorship Election on 20th July 2020. Kindly arrange the monitoring of the exercise accordingly.”

