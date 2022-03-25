APC yet to decide on consensus candidate for chairmanship seat – Gov Sule

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, said on Friday the All Progressives Congress (APC) has not decided on a consensus candidate for the post of the national chairman ahead of its convention slated for Saturday.

The governor disclosed this during a media at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Sule, who is the Chairman of the APC Sub-Committee on Media and Publicity, said the party leadership was still working on getting an acceptable consensus candidate before the convention.

He said: “Before we go into the convention, our first choice is always consensus, and we are still on that first choice.

“However, democracy demands, even our party’s constitution and the constitution of Nigeria demand that if that doesn’t work, we’ll go ahead and look at the other options.

“But right now, that remains our option, number one.”

He, however, said Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act which restrained political appointees from being a voting delegate or being voted for at convention or congress of any political party, does not affect APC delegates to its convention.

READ ALSO: PDP challenges APC national convention in court

The governor added that the party’s unity list was being worked on and would be made available at the appropriate time.

“If you are talking of consensus, you must have a unity list, because that’s the whole essence of consensus,” Sule added.

The seven aspirants in the race for the APC national chairmanship seat are the former Deputy National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressives Congress (CPC), Saliu Mustapha, Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, George Akume, the duo of former Nasarawa State governors, Abudulahi Adamu and Tanko Al-Makura as well as former governor of Zamfara State, Abudulaziz Yari.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now