APC youth group asks Gov Buni to resign as APC Caretaker chairman

A youth group in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) the Progressive Youth Vanguard (PYV), has joined calls for the resignation of the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Mai Mala Buni.

The PYV, in a statement at the end of their extra-ordinary meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, lamented that the Yobe State Governor has been facing multiple battles with different court cases aimed at removing him.

They added, that for the party to be well positioned for the 2023 elections, Buni had to step down.

In a communiqué at the end of the meeting signed by the National PYV Coordinator, Ahmed Usman, the youth pressure group regretted President Muhammadu Buhari’s “silence on what has become a frustrating issue.”

Usman said the group was worried about Buhari’s body language and were not prepared to take any more chances.

He vowed that concerned party loyalists will not allow President Buhari, Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and Buni to keep making errors that could jeopardize the party’s chances in future elections.

“Enough is enough. We believe that within the APC, we have capable hands who can manage the affairs of our party. Why must it be one individual?” Usman said in the communiqué made available to Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday.

“The provision of Section 183 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) is unambiguous to the effect that the Governor shall not, during the period when he holds office, hold any other executive office or paid employment in any capacity whatsoever.

“It is, therefore, incontrovertible that the continuous stay of the Governor as Chief Executive Officer of the All Progressives Congress runs contrary to provision of the Constitution and may be an albatross on the party.

“All he had done before would be null and void, including nomination of candidates within the period of his so called leadership of the party.

“We expect President Buhari to direct Governor Buni to immediately resign as acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress as a stitch in time saves nine.

“This is same man who is currently enmeshed in multi-billion naira asset declaration scandal at the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).”

