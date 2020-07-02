APC youth group blames Fayemi for Buhari’s omission of Ekiti in ambassadorial list

Governor Kayode Fayemi has been blamed over President Muhammadu Buhari’s omission of Ekiti State in the 42 names for ambassadorial appointment he sent to the Senate on Wednesday, July 1, for approval.

The youths, under the auspices of Ekiti APC Youths Congress (EAYC), said the “high-handedness, impunity and nepotism” allegedly being exhibited by Governor Fayemi would also cost the party the 2022 governorship election.

According to the youth group, Fayemi’s alleged decision to favour those he tagged “APC Tokan Tokan” over and above other loyal members of the party “will cost the party the state governorship in 2022, if nothing is done to address it now.”

The group expressed this in a press release on Thursday jointly signed by Tope Ogunkuade and Comrade Tunji Adeleye, EAYC convener and secretary respectively.

“It was shameful that despite

Fayemi’s claimed closeness to the Presidency, Ekiti had no single

nominee among the new ambassadors when states like Oyo, Kwara and Kano had three and others like Adamawa, Borno and Benue had two,” the statement said.

The APC youths lamented that Fayemi’s “reign as governor for the second time was fast becoming a waste of opportunity for Ekiti State, just as his three years as minister contributed nothing to the state.”

They said in May this year, when President Buhari appointed 42 career ambassadors, not a single Ekiti indigene was among them, asking what advantage Fayemi’s self-professed closeness to the presidency has conferred on the state.

While describing the claim that Ekiti was omitted because it had Mrs

Eniola Ajayi, serving as ambassador in Hungary, the youths pointed out

that a state like Bauchi, where one of those retained as ambassadors, is from, also had a nominee.

“The question we are raising is, what special benefit has Fayemi’s

claimed closeness to the presidency brought to Ekiti? Even Oyo State

with no one claiming to be President Buhari’s closest ally had three nominees,” the youth added.

