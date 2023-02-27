News
APC youth leader accuses Tinubu supporters in Lagos of refusing to vote unless mobilised
A national youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC),
Dayo Israel, has blamed the loss of the party presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the presidential election to Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi in Lagos State on Tinubu’s supporters whom he described as gluttons who refused to vote unless they were mobilised.
Israel who lamented his party’s bad run in the presidential election in the state which has been a stronghold of the party since the return to democracy in the country, said in a tweet that the loss of the party was down to their supporters.
Read also:Obi beats Tinubu, Atiku in 10 Aso Rock polling units
Reacting to a tweet on Monday by a Twitter user, @Yusrah Yusuf, who expressed his disappointment in the performance of the party in Lagos, Israel said their supporters failed to come out and vote because they were not paid.
“Our people sometimes can be Alatenuje. Most people refuse to come out because of mobilisation. Some expect others have come out so they don’t need to.
“Progressives in Lagos, wake up, we have the numbers, get out the vote and stop waiting for mobilisation. E jade E fibo soro,” Israel wrote.
