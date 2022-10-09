APC youth leader, Ogunbiyi, others join Accord Party in Oyo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Leader in Oyo South Senatorial District, Rashidi Ogunbiyi, on Sunday led other politicians to the Accord Party in the state.

They were received by the Accord Party governorship candidate in the state, Adebayo Adelabu, during a tour of Ibarapa Central/North Federal Constituency in the state.

He also handed over flags to the party’s candidates in the 2023 general elections.

READ ALSO: Adelabu emerges Accord Party’s governorship candidate in Oyo

The Director-General of the Accord Party campaign council, Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, and the party’s senatorial candidate in Oyo South, Kolapo Kola-Daisi, were also at the forum.

In his address at the welcome ceremony, Adelabu declared that the Accord Party was the only recognised party in the state.

He said the party has fielded candidates who stood out among their rivals in terms of qualifications, competence, and credibility from the 33 local government areas of the state.

