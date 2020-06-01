APC youths accuse Gov Fayemi of disservice to party members

Youths of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State have accused Governor Kayode Fayemi of causing many members of the party to suffer.

The youths, under the auspices of Ekiti APC Youths Congress (EAYC), said the governor left many of the party members to suffer by his refusal to allow chairmen of the state’s 16 local councils appoint supervisors and advisers.

They said the action of the governor was a disservice to members of the party who laboured to put him in office.

In a press release issued on Monday, by the youths and jointly signed by Mr. Tope Ogunkuade and Comrade Tunji Adeleye, EAYC convener and secretary respectively, the youths said they were miffed that statutory appointments of supervisors and advisers are yet to be made more than five months after the council chairmen assumed office.

They said members and supporters of the party in the state were suffering, noting that “governance should not be for the privileged few as being done by Governor Fayemi, because his election was the collective efforts of all members of the party, especially those at the grassroots.”

According to the youths, elected local government chairmen were sworn in on January 1, 2020, “this is June 1, 2020, appointment of supervisors and advisers, that are statutory have not been made.”

The youths went further to say, “In local government administration, supervisors are like commissioners and in Ekiti, each local council is entitled to five supervisors and two advisers, making seven.

“With Governor Fayemi’s refusal to allow the council chairmen to make these appointments, 112 members of APC are being denied opportunity to benefit directly from the party’s control of government in Ekiti State and this is sad.

“The statutory salary of a supervisor is close to N300,000 per month and one can imagine what that would have done in the lives of 80 members of our party, if they were not denied this opportunity by the governor.

“Also, these supervisors are entitled to personal assistants, making another 80 that would have at least been getting something to sustain themselves, no matter how small.”

Regretting the development, the youth group asked, “2022 governorship election is drawing nearer, how do we win that election if our members at the grassroots level are being treated with contempt as being done by Governor Fayemi?”

