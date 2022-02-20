APC youths nail, burn ‘Aregbesola’ coffin in Alimosho after defeat in Osun

Some youths in the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Sunday nailed and burned a coffin bearing the name and picture of former governor of Osun state, Rauf Aregbesola, in the Alimosho area of Lagos.

A viral video on Social media shows the youths singing a dirge for the Minister of Interior, who has fallen out with his political god-father and former governor of Lagos, Bola Tinubu.

This is coming hours after Aregbesola failed in his bid to install his former Secretary to the state government, Moshood Adeoti, as the governorship candidate of the party in Osun state.

READ ALSO: OSUN APC PRIMARIES: Gov Oyetola defeats Aregbesola’s man, Adeoti

Ripples Nigeria reported that incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola defeated Aregbesola’s candidate in the party’s primary election, which held on Saturday, February 19.

According to results read by the Kwara state Governor, AbdulRaham AbdulRazak, who is the Chairman of the Primary Election Committee, Governor Oyetola was trailed by Aregbesola’s anointed candidate, Moshood Adeoti, and a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun.

By: Oluwatobi Odeyinka

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now