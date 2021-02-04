APC youths reject membership registration committee in Kwara

A group under the aegis of Concerned Youths Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State has rejected the composition of the registration committee.

The seven-man committee is headed by Senator John Danboyi.

The group’s spokesman, John Adegboye, who spoke at a press conference in Ilorin, said the committee members left no one in doubt about their bias in the conduct of the exercise.

He accused the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello and his Yobe State counterpart, Mai Mala Buni, of promoting the crisis in the state chapter of APC.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, and other critical stakeholders to intervene and resolve the crisis in the state chapter of the party.

Adegboye said: “If urgent action is not taken to arrest the situation in Kwara State, the consequences will be better imagined than experienced.

“We reject the Senator John Danboyi-led seven-man APC membership registration team to Kwara State.

“Our request is clear, we ask for a reconstitution of the APC membership registration committee for Kwara State.

“The new committee should be one that is not only truly independent but will be fair and just to all interests in the party without fear or favour.

“This is our minimum irreducible demand. This is the only path to peace. So, it is either this or nothing.”

At least 10 persons were reportedly injured on Wednesday when rival groups clashed during an APC stakeholders’ meeting in Ilorin, the state capital.

The meeting was convened by party’s leaders in the state to sensitise the members on the registration exercise.

