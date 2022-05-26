APCON threatens to sanction Glo over advert featuring actress Osas Ighodaro

Popular Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, has been caught in the crosshairs over an advertisement rendered on behalf of telecommunications company, Globacom.

This was based on a statement issued on Wednesday by the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, who criticized the Glo dial *109# “Link your NIN” commercial featuring the sultry mother-of-one.

The campaign, which was sponsored by Globacom Limited, is currently being aired on select TV stations and social media platforms, according to a statement issued by the advertising regulatory agency’s President, Olalekan Fadolapo.

It said that the advertisement, which was aimed at the Nigerian market, had attracted objections about the model’s cleavage being exposed.

The APCON had written to Glo, requesting that the telecom operator stop future exposure of the advertisement or face penal measures from the agency, according to the statement.

The statement read in part, “The advertisement was neither submitted not approved for exposure by the Advertising Standards Panel, the statutory body charged with the responsibility of ensuring that advertisement confirm with the prevailing laws of the federation as well as the Code of Ethics of Advertising in Nigeria.

“We have written to the management of Globacom Limited, Media stations and relevant government agencies to stop further exposure of the advertisement on all social media platforms.”

