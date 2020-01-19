APCON throws weight behind Amotekun, urges other regions to emulate Southwest

The Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) has thrown its weight behind the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), codenamed Operation Amotekun.

The body, in a statement on Saturday by its Publicity Secretary, Adewunmi Abiola, also called on other regions in the country to emulate the Southwest by coming up with similar initiatives.

“Operation AMOTEKUN is one of the many solutions being proffered by the Southwest governors to further secure people within the region in order to find lasting solutions to our security challenges in Western Nigeria. If that is correct, it is a known fact that the efforts of the nation security agents need to be complement for effective delivery”, APCON said.

Read also: Amotekun is here to stay, we are ready to sacrifice our freedom for future generations, Fani-Kayode tells Miyetti Allah

The body also insisted that the Federal Government ought to know that Operation Amotekun is not an attempt by the Southwest geopolitical zone to do anything contrary to peaceful coexistence of the country.

“Southwest is not happy with the pronouncement of “Amotekun Outfit” as an Illegal outfit by Federal Government of Nigeria, despite the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari was properly briefed before the inauguration of the security outfit, and we want the Federal Government of Nigeria reverse itself as a matter of urgency”, it added, calling on the states in the zone to ensure that they do everything within their reach to make the operation successful.

“Our joint quest should be centred on curtailing the menace of kidnapping, banditry and other crimes in the entire Southwest region and to send the abnormalities that our people witnessed in recent times into oblivion”, Adewunmi said.

Join the conversation

Opinions