Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Tokunbo Abiru, has been declared winner of the Lagos east senatorial by-election held on Saturday.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), states that Abiru polled a total of 89,204 votes while Babatunde Gbadamosi, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, secured 11,257 votes.
More to come….
- APC’s Abiru wins Lagos Senatorial by-election - December 6, 2020
- Lai Mohammed challenges media to take the lead in telling the Nigerian story - December 6, 2020
- DSS issues warning to “unpatriotic elements” over Nigeria’s security, unity - December 6, 2020