APC’s Abiru wins Lagos Senatorial by-election

December 6, 2020
Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Tokunbo Abiru, has been declared winner of the Lagos east senatorial by-election held on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), states that Abiru polled a total of 89,204 votes while Babatunde Gbadamosi, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, secured 11,257 votes.

More to come….

