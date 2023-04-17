Politics
APC’s Aisha Binani asks court to stop further action on Adamawa election
The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Senator Aisha Dahiru Ahmed aka Binani, has approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, to stop further action on the ongoing governorship election in the state.
The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mr. Hudu Yunusa, had on Sunday declared the APC candidate as the winner of Saturday’s supplementary election in the state.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), however, declared the announcement null and void to calm strayed nerves within and outside the state.
READ ALSO: PDP supporters protest suspension of gov election result collation in Adamawa
In the ex-parte application marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/510/2023 and filed by her team of lawyers led by Hussain Zajariyau (SAN), the APC candidate urged the court to set aside the administrative decision INEC made on the election on Sunday.
She also prayed the court to restrain INEC from taking further action that would lead to the announcement of the winner of the election pending the determination of the application for judicial review.
INEC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Governor Ahmadu Fintiri were listed as respondents in the suit.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...