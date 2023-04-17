APC’s Aisha Binani asks court to stop further action on Adamawa election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Senator Aisha Dahiru Ahmed aka Binani, has approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, to stop further action on the ongoing governorship election in the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mr. Hudu Yunusa, had on Sunday declared the APC candidate as the winner of Saturday’s supplementary election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), however, declared the announcement null and void to calm strayed nerves within and outside the state.

READ ALSO: PDP supporters protest suspension of gov election result collation in Adamawa

In the ex-parte application marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/510/2023 and filed by her team of lawyers led by Hussain Zajariyau (SAN), the APC candidate urged the court to set aside the administrative decision INEC made on the election on Sunday.

She also prayed the court to restrain INEC from taking further action that would lead to the announcement of the winner of the election pending the determination of the application for judicial review.

INEC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Governor Ahmadu Fintiri were listed as respondents in the suit.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now