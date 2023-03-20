APC’s Bassey Otu wins Cross River guber election

The All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Bassey Otu, has been declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Cross River State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This followed his victory 15 out of the 18 local government areas in the state.

The state’s Returning Officer, Prof. Teddy Adies, who announced the result at the INEC Collation Centre in Calabar on Monday, said the APC candidate polled 258,619 votes to defeat his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Sandy Onor, who got 179,636 votes

The Labour Party flag bearer, Ernest Jose, garnered 5,957 votes in the exercise.

READ ALSO: APC's Otu wins 12 LGAs in Cross River, PDP picks three

According to the returning officer, the total number of registered voters was 1,766,466 while the figure for the accredited voters stood at 466,294.

He said: “11 political parties participated in this election and for the results to get to us here at the state level, it had to pass through the Polling Units, the Ward Collation Centres and the collation centre at the Local Government Levels.

“Otu of the APC after satisfying the requirement of the law has been returned elected.”

