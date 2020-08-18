APC’s ‘favouritism’ in allocation of FG’s 774,000 jobs an injustice to jobless Nigerians —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government of favouritism in the allocation of Federal Government’s 774,000 jobs.

In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said it was against APC’s alleged resort to political godfatherism as well as underhand measures in the allocation of the 774,000 jobs to cronies of political office holders instead of an open process that would accommodate every Nigerian.

The party described as “illegal and anti-people”, the “method adopted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its administration”, in allocating the jobs, and stated that it was “an unpardonable injustice to the generality of unemployed Nigerians who do not have political godfathers and are not affiliated to any political party.”

The statement read in detail, “While our party is not against the creation of job opportunities to Nigerians, we reject this crafty political allocation, which is a direct exclusion of hardworking Nigerians from opportunities that should have been open to them under an open and transparent process.

FG'S 774,000 JOBS: Keyamo tells committees to consider every resident not indigenes only

“The PDP notes that since the funding for the jobs is drawn from the national purse, the process should be completely apolitical in a manner that grants unrestrictive opportunity to all Nigerians irrespective of political affiliation, ethnicity or creed.

“The PDP rejects a situation where, in each local government area, 800 slots of the 1000 jobs have already been pencilled off to political cronies while the remaining 200 openings are thrown open for contest to the public, which also include politically affiliated persons.

“The party stressed that such brash violation of the principle of fairness and equal opportunity by the APC and its administration, is a direct invitation to restiveness and acrimony in the country and as such, should be immediately rescinded in the national interest.”

The opposition party charged the Federal Government to rescind the resort to political allocation and only engage Nigerians through an open, transparent and all-inclusive process in the allocation of the 774,000 jobs.

It called for an apolitical process by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) that involves the active participation of non-politically aligned community leaders in states.

