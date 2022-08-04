APC’s move to challenge Adeleke’s victory at tribunal a wasteful voyage – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has reacted to the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to challenge the result of the July 16 governorship election at the election petition tribunal.

The APC chairman in the state, Gboyega Famodun, had told journalists on Thursday that the party had uncovered sufficient evidence to challenge the victory of Ademola Adeleke in the election.

However, in a statement issued by the chairman of its caretaker committee in the state, Akindele Adekunle, the PDP described the move as “anti-people and a challenge of God’s will.”

It added that the decision was a wasteful voyage and an exercise in futility.



The statement read: “We are yet to be served with any election petition. Neither the party nor the Governor-elect is worried by the alleged petition as the election that produced the winner was adjudged to be of global democratic compliance.

“This just concluded election passed a test of best practices in electoral processes with the effective application of the electoral act which shut down all rigging plots and scheming of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“PDP is not afraid of any election petition as the Legal Team of the PDP are always ready to defend whatever petition the APC is bringing, reiterating that the petition would be dead on arrival anytime it comes.”

