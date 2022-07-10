APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket a recipe for failure in 2023,’ says Middle Belt Forum

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) said on Sunday the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, disregarded Nigeria’s plurality with his decision to pick the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima as his running mate in 2023 general elections.

Tinubu announced the former Borno State governor as his running mate after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina.

Many Nigerians including groups and individuals had warned the APC against fielding two candidates of same faith in the 2023 election.

In a statement by its President, Bitrus Pogu, the forum described the decision as a danger to well-being of Nigerians.

The MBF said the ticket was an evil plot that would lead to APC’s defeat in 2023.

The statement read: “It is an unfortunate development, unfortunate in the sense that we are living in a terrible period where the country is being tormented by insurgents from all over the place starting from Borno with Boko Haram and Shettima is from there.

“And if such is coming now without consideration to the plurality of this country with regards to region, religion and other issues, I think it is an unfortunate development.

“And for the presidential candidate of the APC to bow to such a pressure is an unfortunate development. One would wish that they would look at what would be beneficial to Nigeria at this time.

“Nigerians have not recovered from the insurgency coming from mainly Islamic origin, it shows that the APC is insensitive to the plight of Nigeria and Nigerians. And it’s not ready to bring healing, reconciliation and rescue Nigeria from the problems it is facing.

“Now it is also an unfortunate development because this time is not the same with the MKO Abiola time, which was several years ago. These are times that religion should be handled with care.

“We believe that Nigerians, both Moslems and Christians would rise up and defeat this evil because if it does succeed then I doubt if Nigeria will get out of it.

“The ticket poses a danger to the collective wellbeing and unity of the country. At a time when we have insurgents of different forms, Boko Haram, herdsmen militia, ISWAP and others of Islamic religion all from the North and then to say you are foisting on Nigeria a Muslim-Muslim ticket, it is the most unpatriotic presentation at a time like this.

“It means APC has no sense of plurality and unity in Nigeria. Of course if you look at appointments of the government in place, you will see that nepotism and religious leanings have been the case. And it will be unfortunate that the APC would go farther in this direction.”

