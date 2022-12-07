APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket only solution to Nigeria’s political problems – Remi Tinubu

Senator Remi Tinubu, wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said on Wednesday the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket is the best for Nigeria at this time.

Tinubu, who stated this at the APC South-West Women presidential rally in Lagos, said the country would also witness Christian/Christian ticket in the future.

The ruling party has come under heavy criticism, particularly from Christians, since Tinubu picked the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as running mate for the 2023 election.

She said: “We are delighted to receive you all as we flag off the Tinubu/Shettima Women’s Presidential Campaign in the South-West.

“As we know, our great leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, has laid the right foundation for progressive governance. He has been responsive, progressive, and totally committed to the needs of the people, especially women and children

“As regard Muslim/Muslim ticket, this one will set the tone for the future. Sometime in future we will have a Christian/Christian ticket. What God has done is marvelous in our land.”

