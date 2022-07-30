APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket tops agenda as Dogara, Babachir Lawal meet Gov Wike in Port Harcourt

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and ex-Secretary to the Government of Federation, Babachir Lawal, on Saturday visited the Rivers State Governor, Nyeson Wike, in Port Harcourt.

The duo had been critical of the All Progressives Congress (APC) decision to adopt a Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.

They visited the governor just 24 hours after addressing APC Christian leaders from the North at a summit held in Abuja.

At the summit held on Friday, the Christian leaders condemned the ruling party’s disregard for the religious polarity of the country.

They said the Muslim-Muslim ticket was a recipe for disaster in the country and must be challenged.

Dogara, who briefed journalists shortly after the meeting, said they met with Wike in a bid to build a unified Nigeria.

Read also:APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket a recipe for disaster – Dogara

He stressed that 2023 must be about unifying the country.

The ex-speaker said: “Nothing much. Everyone agrees with us that Wike is one of the indispensable political leaders and for us is a search to build an all-inclusive Nigeria. So we feel that as part of agenda setting, we should meet with him. And that is the reason we are here. Whatever it is, maybe the future can decide that.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now