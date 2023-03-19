APC’s Namadi wins Jigawa governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Malam Umar Namadi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Jigawa State governorship election.

The state’s Returning Officer Prof. Umar Zaiyan, who announced the result in Dutse, said Namadi scored 618,449 votes to beat his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Mr. Mustapha Sule Lamido, who polled 368,726 votes.

He said: “I Prof. Umar Zaiyan hereby certify that Umar Namadi of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the Law is declared the winner of the Jigawa governorship election.”

The returning officer added that 1.07 million voters were accredited for the Saturday election with 1.05 million votes cast in the exercise.

Namadi is the current deputy governor of Jigawa State.

